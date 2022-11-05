Evan Rachel Wood talks playing ‘unhinged’ Madonna in ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’

Evan Rachel Wood is starring in the new comedic biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story opposite Daniel Radcliffe as the titular parody musician. Wood portrays the iconic singer Madonna in the ’80s.

In an interview with E! News, the Emmy-nominated actress shared how she prepared for the role.

“I watched tons of interviews, and I was constantly playing them on set just so I have the cadence of her voice and the tone in my head. I just sort of let her loose on set and took the foundation that I had and turned it up and made it the most unhinged, sort of stage-mom Madonna that one has ever seen," she explained.

Previously, at the Toronto Film Festival in September, Wood also told People Magazine about studying to play Madonna. “I spent a few weeks before shooting just bingeing Madonna interviews from the early '80s and her music videos and things," said Wood. "It was fun. It's always fun to get to go back and revisit and be like, 'Oh, right — she's a genius.' There's a reason why she's Madonna.”

The Westworld actress admitted that it was “weird” seeing Daniel Radcliffe, who plays Madonna's ex-boyfriend in the satirical film, outside of his character for their press runs. The Harry Potter alum expressed a similar sentiment, saying that he was "confused" seeing the actress' real hair after filming, via E! News.

Commenting on their on-screen chemistry, Wood shared, “I feel like there was a lot of understanding because we both started acting when we were really young," Daniel told E! News. "That does help a lot. I feel like chemistry is always more just about two people just being curious and open with each other and willing to go to places together. And that was all there." She further added that they were “fully committed and had a good sense of humour.”

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is now streaming on The Roku Channel.