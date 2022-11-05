Netflix's upcoming American soldier murder case documentary 'I Am Vanessa Guillen'

Netflix has shared the trailer for the upcoming documentary film I Am Vanessa Guillen which will be available to stream worldwide on November 17, 2022.



The upcoming Christy Wegener-directed docu-film tells the true story of an American Army soldier's disappearance and murder.

A 20-year-old Vanessa Guillen died in 2022 at the hands of a fellow soldier, Aaron David Robinson at the Army base in Taxes 2020.

Vanessa's family filed a lawsuit against the U.S military and alleged that before her death, she had been sexually harassed.

The documentary chronicles her family's struggle for military reform which sparked an international movement of assault victims demanding justice under the hashtag #IAmVanessasGuillen.

Cast:

Isabela Merced

Sara Ramirez

Mike Gray

Paulina Gaitan

Andy Garcia

Bailey Gambertoglio

Nadine Labaki

Josey Smith

Check out the trailer:

File footage







