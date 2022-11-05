Netflix's upcoming American soldier murder case documentary 'I Am Vanessa Guillen'

Netflix has shared the trailer for the upcoming documentary film I Am Vanessa Guillen which will be available to stream worldwide on November 17, 2022.
The upcoming Christy Wegener-directed docu-film tells the true story of an American Army soldier's disappearance and murder.
A 20-year-old Vanessa Guillen died in 2022 at the hands of a fellow soldier, Aaron David Robinson at the Army base in Taxes 2020.
Vanessa's family filed a lawsuit against the U.S military and alleged that before her death, she had been sexually harassed.
The documentary chronicles her family's struggle for military reform which sparked an international movement of assault victims demanding justice under the hashtag #IAmVanessasGuillen.
Khloe Kardashian ex Lamar Odom says Kanye West is 'always going to be dear to me'
Prince William is said to be taking a different approach in his new royal as Prince of Wales
King Charles has started to retaliate after ‘bouts of slander’ and ‘various threats’
Camilla Parker Bowles recently became Queen Consort after Queen Elizabeth II’s death
'Harry Potter' films raked in $7.7 billion globally for Warner Bros
Spice Girls will reportedly sing Happy Birthday to Geri Horner and will get up on stage to join her for a number