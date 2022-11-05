Camilla got back together with Charles thanks to her ex-husband

Queen Consort’s former husband Andrew Parker Bowles was one of the reasons the now-Queen Consort got back together with Charles, said an expert.

Writing for Daily Mail, Petronella Wyatt credited Andrew for Camilla’s current position as she weighed in on The Crown’s latest instalment.

“One of the worst canards of this series is its depiction of her as a scarlet-taloned temptress who spent years scheming to ensnare another woman’s husband, ruining the life of Princess Diana,” the British journalist wrote.

She said that Andrew had most of the women’s eyes fixed on him. “In those days, his profile resembled that of the swashbuckling actor Errol Flynn, and he wore his clothes, a hat perched on the side of his head, with an elan rare in an upper-class Englishman.

“His charm, which was authentic and unforced, gave him an allure that crossed all frontiers,” she recalled.

Camilla, on the other hand, was seen as amusing despite being not-so-beautiful, the journalist noted while adding that Andrew had outshined Charles.

“Close to the Royal Family, Andrew had already romanced Princess Anne who had become smitten. ‘Andrew is like a drug,’ confides one of his exes. ‘You can’t really get him out of your system’,” Petronella explained.

“It is easy to see why she began going out with him, but he was hardly reliable boyfriend material. He seemed impossible to capture. Andrew the Swordsman enjoyed playing the field and refused to commit.

"When the Prince of Wales became interested in Parker Bowles’s aggrieved girlfriend, however, it brought him up sharply and he finally proposed marriage,” she added.