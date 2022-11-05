Mohammad Hafeez announces 'end of journey' with Lahore Qalandars

Former Pakistan allrounder Mohammad Hafeez. — Twitter/File

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez on Saturday announced the end of his journey with Lahore Qalandars, a franchise of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after four years with the team.



Bidding farewell to Lahore Qalandars, Hafeez aka Professor thanked the franchise for an "amazing four years of learning and success."

The 42-year-old cricketer announced his leave from the PSL 2021 champions team in a tweet, saying:

"My journey comes to an end with @lahoreqalandars here. Thanks for the amazing last four years of learning and success."

The veteran cricketer said that he will always cherish the "amazing" memories of working with the franchise and wished it all the best for future endeavours.

The cricketer is popularly known as the Professor for being exceptionally good with both the bat and ball throughout his career. He has seen a successful and glittering career in league cricket with Lahore Qalandars and completed 200 wickets in the T20 format this season of the PSL.

Hafeez retired from international cricket after the T20 World Cup 2021, and has been a part of different teams in the T20 franchise competitions across the globe.