After Adidas cut Ye, Nike drops Kyrie Irving over antisemitism fallout

Kyrie Irving has been under fire over antisemitism as Nike cut ties with the basketballer, who becomes the latest renowned celebrity to lose a significant shoe deal after Adidas cut ties with Kanye West over anti-Semitic comments.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sportswear giant released the statement, saying, “At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech, and we condemn any form of antisemitism,” the Beaverton, Oregon-based company said. “To that end, we’ve made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8.”

The 30-year-old had a signature line with Nike since 2014.

“We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone,” Nike said.

The Nets player collaborated with Nike in 2011 after he became the No. 1 pick in that year’s NBA draft. The fame of the Kyrie line raked a reported $11 million annually from the Nike endorsement.

The Kyrie 8 is slated to release in the next week. Moreover, earlier models of his shoes are still for sale on the Nike website, as per THR.

Earlier, Irving defended his right to post what he likes but later declined to give a straight answer on harboring antisemitic beliefs.

After the suspension of Nets, Kyrie shared an apology note, “To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize,” Irving wrote.

“I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary.”







