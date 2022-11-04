Johnny Depp, lawyer Joelle Rich fling fizzles out :Deets inside

Johnny Depp is said to be not in a "serious" relationship with his former lawyer Joelle Rich as per recent reports.

The London-based attorney represented the Pirates of the Caribbean star during his UK libel case against The Sun back in 2018.



Depp, 59, was dating London lawyer Joelle Rich, 37, a privately-educated mother of two.



The pair were seen shooting each other tender glances during his court case this spring in Fairfax, Virginia, and Rich was spotted travelling to court with Depp by car.

When news of the liaison broke last month, it was said that they enjoyed ‘off the scale chemistry’.

However there was no sign of the actor when Rich attended a family wedding in Ibiza last weekend and sources in New York believe that the relationship is fizzling out — and may actually already be over.

A friend of Depp’s said: ‘Are they still an item? We are not talking about a normal couple here. It’s not a big, stable, committed love affair and I’m not sure that it ever was.

‘I don’t know if they are together in any way at this point. Certainly I don’t believe it is a serious romantic relationship, or even an exclusive one.’

The source added: ‘Firstly, he has just come out of a massive legal battle [with ex-wife Amber Heard], so who would want to commit after that? It has been an extremely traumatic period for him.

‘Secondly, he’s Johnny Depp and I don’t think a standard committed relationship is going to be his thing.’

London friends of Rich say that her plans for divorce from her husband Jonathan are still progressing.

Joelle and Jonathan have two children and lived together in a £1.5 million house in North London. They were married in 2011.



