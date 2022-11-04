'Andaz Apna Apna' completes 28 years: Raveena Tandon takes trip down memory lane

Andaz Apna Apna turns 28 years older

28 years ago, 4 goofy characters appeared on screen and changed the dynamics of Bollywood comedies forever. Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karishma Kapoor came together to create a masterpiece of film called Andaz Apna Apna.

The cult comedy was sharp, witty and situational. Apart from the aforementioned actors, artists like Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor, Vijay Khote did a pretty great job and their characters totally stole the show.

From the music to plotline to funny dialogues, the movie had all the elements to stay evergreen.

As the film turns almost a decade old, Raveena Tandon takes to her Twitter and posts a blast from the past.

Twitter erupts soon after the pictures were shared. Fans haven’t been able to stop talking about the film and many even demand a sequel to it.



All actors have worked their ways up to the top. Salman and Aamir have come a long way, they are now pillars of the B-town. While Karishma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon have ruled the industry by giving hit after hit for decades.