Meghan Markle ‘sprinted’ head first into everything: ‘Never wanted to learn’

Meghan Markle has reportedly never had any intentions to learn from the Royal Family and ‘sprinted’ herself right in.



These claims have been brought to light by the author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, Tom Bower.

He began by pointing out the biggest difference between Meghan Markle and the rest of the Royal Family.

He started it all off by referencing the Duchess’ approach to “hit the ground running” in regards to past royal duties.

In light of this he told The Mirror, “Kate had become irritated by her neighbour. Unlike her own cautious approach to 'learn the ropes' before engaging in royal duties, Meghan was running — but what was her destination?”

“And who was she running with? Did she realize that the Royal Family ran together under the monarch, not as competitive individuals?”

Royal commentator and author Andrew Morton also chimed in to admit, “I realised after watching the Catherine for all these years that it takes a long, long time to really understand what it is like to be royal.”

“Catherine Middleton has spent ten, twelve years coming to terms with it. So did Sophie Rhys-Jones ( Royal Family ) and she's got a much lower profile - or did. It just takes a long time to absorb yourself into it.”

“Meghan was quite a shy person, so making speeches and being in public was something of an ordeal but I think she's overcome that. She reminds me so much of Diana. She struggled for a few years to come to terms with what it is like to be a princess.”

However, “The great tragedy, I think, is that Meghan and Harry didn't give it long enough to see whether they could give it a go. They were on the out almost before the wedding music had finished.”