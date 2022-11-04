Doria Ragland’s ‘sparks concern’ treating Meghan Markle ‘like a kid’

File Footage

Doria Ragland reportedly treats Meghan Markle like a child and has sparked a large amount of concern.



This observation has been made by a voice analysts, in reference to Meghan Markle’s latest Archetypes podcast which featured mother Doria’s voice for the first time.

The professional voice analyst, Judi James began everything by explaining to Express UK, “Doria is so much in ‘Mummy’ mode here. Her voice is set at a higher pitch as though she is talking to a child and Meghan immediately modifies her softer, lower, more soothing pitch that she uses on her podcast to mirror and match her mother’s mother/child energy.”

“Meghan’s ‘Hey mummy’ shifts her state to that more childlike state that complements her mother's next few words of caring, nurturing concern. ‘How’s my girl?’ is spoken in full nurturing mode rather than pitched to sound like a shared joke or a rhetorical question.”

“Doria elongates the word ‘girl’ as she asks, signalling concern and a desire to offer love and comfort. It sounds like the tone a mother uses when she really does want to offer time to listen to her daughter share any problems, worries or troubles as well as any good news.”

Before concluding she also explained, “This very brief communication hints that Doria is there to support Meghan and offer a listening and probably approving ear whenever needed.”