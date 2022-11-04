Kate Middleton, Prince William make first appearance together amid claims they are expecting fourth baby

Prince William and Kate Middleton made their first appearance together in weeks amid reports the royal couple are expecting their baby number four.
The Prince and Princess of Wales spent the day in Scarborough to launch funding to support young people’s mental health, in a collaboration spearheaded by the Royal Foundation.
The first stop was at ‘The Street’, which is a community hub that hosts local organisations to grow and develop their services.
The couple then visited the Rainbow Centre, an organisation that offers an open door to the community of Scarborough and help and support to anyone in need.
Later, they took to Twitter and shared a video from their visit.
They said, “From The Street to The Rainbow Centre and everyone in between, we loved meeting you all in Scarborough today.
“Showing what can be done when a community comes together!”
This is Kate and William’s first appearance together after reports they are expecting their fourth baby.
Prince Harry will talk about the trauma of losing Princess Diana in his memoir
Rihanna faces backlash for including Johnny Depp in Savage X Fenty Show after his libel case against Amber Heard
Netflix shared the trailer for upcoming film 'The Noel Diary' starring Justin Hartley and Barrett Doss
Prince William and Prince Harry memories will come to life after 'The Crown'
Donald Trump advised Kate Middleton not to 'sunbathe' in public
Meghan Markle might be gearing up to return to blogging by relaunching her lifestyle blog The Tig