BLACKPINK’s label issues statement addressing Jisoo health concerns

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo label issues statement addressing her health concerns

YG Entertainment has shared an official statement about netizens' concerns regarding BLACKPINK Jisoo's health.

Earlier this week, a lot of Jisoo fans were worried after pointing out some unusual lump on her neck.

On November 4, YG Entertainment released a statement assuring followers that Jisoo was fine as the photo started receiving attention on social media.

The music label stated that “Jisoo is handling the world tour schedule well and there is nothing wrong with her health.”

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is currently in North America and will continue their BORN PINK world tour until December.

Jisoo is a South Korean singer and member of the world's famous K-pop band BLACKPINK. The group debuted in August 2016 under YG Entertainment.