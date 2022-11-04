JK Rowling and Warner Bros CEO collaborating on more Harry Potter content?

JK Rowling seems to have a new title to work on after her much-loved series Harry Potter created buzz around the world over more than 10 years.



According to Deadline, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has recently revealed that he’s open to the “idea of working with Rowling” on another title in the “wizarding world” franchise on his company’s Q3 earning call on Thursday.

David’s comment came after he emphasised the importance of franchises like DC’s Superman, Batman and Aquaman movies as well as Lord of the Rings or Game of Thrones and Sex and the City.

“We’re going to have a real focus on franchises,” said David when questioned from a media analyst about “how content will be different under Warner Bros. Discovery from the AT&T-run WarnerMedia era and before”.

“We haven’t had a ‘Superman’ movie in 13 years. We haven’t done a ‘Harry Potter’ movie in 15 years. The DC movies and the Harry Potter movies provided a lot of the profits of Warner Bros. Motion Pictures over the last 25 years. So a focus on the franchise are what are the movies that have brands that are understood and loved everywhere in the world,” explained David.

When asked “if he would something with Rowling on HP going forward”, to this, David responded, “What are we doing with a lot of the big franchises that we have? We’re focused on franchises.”

The outlet reported at present there’s no discussions with Rowling as per source.

Meanwhile, there is no development in the wizarding world from the company’s side at the moment.