William and Kate’s reunion with Harry, Meghan after Queen’s death was ‘not a PR stunt’

File footage

Prince William and Prince Harry surprised the onlookers as they, along with their respective wives; Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle greeted mourners in Windsor following Queen Elizabeth’s death in September.

The newly titled Prince and Princess of Wales, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reunited during a joint appearance just two days after Her Majesty’s tragic passing at the age of 96.

The appearance marked the first time in more than two years that the couples, once known as "Fab Four," were photographed together.

The royals’ move received mixed reactions from royal watchers. Many of them viewed the Fab Four’s appearance as a ‘PR stunt.’

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards said, “When Meghan got out of the car, I was amazed,” he said during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

“But obviously William has got to do something about it. He spoke to his brother and said, ‘Let’s make a combined effort here.’”

However, King Charles’ former butler Grant Harrold disagreed to the negative reactions. “I find that emotional. I thought that was lovely. I said recently in an interview when people say ‘they’re not getting on,’ I said, how do we know they’re not patched up? We don’t know they’re not speaking, we have no idea because they’re a private family,” he said.

Harrold, who worked for then-Prince Charles for seven years, further said, “I did say wouldn’t it be amazing if it was resolved. And when I saw the four of them I thought that’s not just a PR stunt, it just wouldn’t make sense. That was genuine, that was out of love for their grandmother. It was really nice to see that. I was really glad to see them as one family again.”