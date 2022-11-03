‘The Crown’ season 5: Dominic West recalls Queen Consort Camilla’s unforgettable remark

File footage

Dominic West will play the future King Charles in the season five of The Crown, which is set to debut on Netflix on November 9.

Ahead of the release of the much-awaited chapter of the royal drama series, West, 53, revealed Queen Consort Camilla’s response to his casting in the role of the now Britain monarch, King Charles.

In conversation with the Radio Times magazine, West recalled an encounter with the Queen consort, 75, at a party last year.

He revealed that Camilla greeted him as ‘Your Majesty,’ a nod to his casting as her husband.

West further told the British outlet that he offered to resign as an ambassador with The Prince’s Trust, which is King Charles’ charity, after bagging a role in the Netflix series.

He claimed that the king’s team rejected the resignation and insisted on his involvement. “You do what you like, you’re an actor,” Charles’ team supposedly told the Wire star. “It’s nothing to do with us.”

“I think that’s probably how [Charles] regards it,” West said. “I’ve been in a line to shake his hand a few times, and it’s fascinating. It’s very useful to meet the character you’re playing, obviously.”

The Crown season five chronicles the royal family’s turbulent 1990s when Charles and Diana’s marriage dramatically fell apart. Besides West, Elizabeth Debicki will portray the role of Princess Diana.