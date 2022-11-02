Shah Rukh Khan's personal trainer reveals his favorite dish

Shah Rukh Khan's personal trainer Prashant Sawant discussed Shah Rukh's eating habits and exercise routines in a recent interview. Tandoori Chicken was mentioned as Shah Rukh's favourite food, according to IndiaToday.



Prashant revealed in the interview that Shah Rukh eats simple food and drinks a lot of water and coffee. Moreover, he is a hardworking person and has worked very hard for his body to be in a certain shape.

Prashant told IndiaToday, "Shah Rukh and I both have worked very hard to sculpt his body in a certain shape. It's a process that we follow, it's our teamwork. He is very hardworking. Every day, we do different workouts. We plan what to do because it depends on the time and the target that we have to achieve."

He further added, "SRK eats very simple food. He loves tandoori chicken though. Nothing fancy as such. He also drinks a lot of water and coffee."

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will be seen next in Pathaan after a break of four years.