Shah Rukh Khan's personal trainer reveals his favorite dish

Shah Rukh Khan's personal trainer Prashant Sawant discussed Shah Rukh's eating habits and exercise routines in a recent interview. Tandoori Chicken was mentioned as Shah Rukh's favourite food, according to IndiaToday.
Prashant revealed in the interview that Shah Rukh eats simple food and drinks a lot of water and coffee. Moreover, he is a hardworking person and has worked very hard for his body to be in a certain shape.
Prashant told IndiaToday, "Shah Rukh and I both have worked very hard to sculpt his body in a certain shape. It's a process that we follow, it's our teamwork. He is very hardworking. Every day, we do different workouts. We plan what to do because it depends on the time and the target that we have to achieve."
He further added, "SRK eats very simple food. He loves tandoori chicken though. Nothing fancy as such. He also drinks a lot of water and coffee."
Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will be seen next in Pathaan after a break of four years.
King Charles III’s travelling habits were recently revealed by Christopher Andersen – the author of 'The King'
King Charles III is reportedly trying to change public's perception of Camilla
Meghan Markle highlights her struggles and ‘manic compulsion to be perfect’ as a mother and wife
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber welcomes new dog to their family of three
Takeoff was shot dead at the age of 28
Machine Gun Kelly addresses his experiences making it out of the lowest lows of his life