Prince William ‘saw through’ Meghan Markle the day of state wedding

Prince William reportedly knew what kind of person Meghan Markle was the moment he saw her marriage to Prince Harry.
These revelations and claims have been made by royal biographer Tom Bower, in his most recent interview with Good Morning Britain.
The author began by telling the host, “Meghan is the person who has dictated this agenda. William saw through her, Charles saw through her, Diana’s brother Charles Spencer saw through her.”
“The couple in Montecito are making their fortune solely by damaging and destroying the royal family to promote their own fortunes and their own prestige and their own brand.”
Before signing off he even included his own insight and claimed, “I don’t think they should be allowed to call themselves Duke and Duchess anymore.”
