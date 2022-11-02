Brooklyn, Nicola fail to support David Beckham at documentary screening

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz failed to appear for David Beckham’s documentary Save Our Squad screening amid rumours that their family feud is still going on.

The budding chef and the billionaire heiress were nowhere to be seen at David’s special night while his wife Victoria, sons Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper joined him on the red carpet.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the former legendary footballer looked dapper in a dark grey double-breasted suit as he posed with his family at the event.

This comes after an insider close to the family told the outlet that nothing has changed between the fashion designer and her daughter-in-law despite their reunion at the Paris Fashion Week show.

The issue between the duo is “very much out in the open,” the source said before adding, “The fashion show didn't change anything. There is no rapprochement.”

As for Brooklyn, the insider said that “the more there are family problems, the more Brooklyn sides with Nicola.”

Meanwhile, Nicola has also refused to join the Beckhams for Christmas because she thinks she has done “her part” in squashing the rumours and now Victoria and David “owe her one.”