Adele spills the right way to pronounce her name

British singer Adele said many people mispronounced her name in a recent Q&A session, as per PEOPLE.
"Love that," Adele said after a fan via satellite from London asked her about songwriting. "She said my name perfectly!"
The correct pronunciation is "uh-dale," not "ah-dell," according to the star.
The songwriter also asked if she is keen on achieving the status of EGOT, as the singer already has an Emmy, Oscar, and multiple Grammy awards.
"I can't lie guys, I'm not a massive Broadway fan," she said. "I know, I know. I'm talking about musicals though because I've been seeing a couple of plays but I don't think I've seen enough."
Adele also saw Arthur Laurents musical production, and the number Rose's Turn particularly impressed her.
"I did love the role of the mum in it. She has a song when she was like, 'I wanted to do all of this' and she's jealous of her own daughter and she's really caught up about it," she said. "At one bit, she was just a bitch in it, which I could nail."
