Netflix series 'Firefly Lane' trailer for upcoming season 2 is out now

Netflix well-liked series Firefly Lane is renewed for its second and final season. The trailer for the part one of second season is out now.



The first part of the show’s final season is all set to hit the screens on December 2, 2022.

Firefly Lane follows two friends Tully and Kate, who meet each other at a young age on Firefly Lane and they become inseparable friends since then.

Their bond remained the same throughout 30 years of ups and downs, however, in season 2 audiences will discover what could possibly have ended the tight-knit friendship of Tully and Kate.

The series is created by Maggie Friedman and its first season was aired on February 3, 2021. The forthcoming season of the show will include 16 episodes in total, which will be aired in two parts.

Moreover, the release date for the part 2 of the final season is yet not disclosed.

Cast List

Ali Skovbye

Yael Yurman

Brendan Taylor

Katherine Heigl

Sarah Chalke

Watch the Trailer







