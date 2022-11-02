BTS to feature on Pharrell Williams upcoming album 'Phriends'?

BTS is all set to feature on American singer Pharrell Williams upcoming album Phriends.
In an exclusive interview between BTS's RM and American singer in Rolling Stone on November 1, Pharrell revealed the thrilling news that he had teamed up with BTS for a song on his upcoming album Phriends.
Pharrell said, "Well, my project, it’s called… it’s [under] my name, and the title of the album is Phriends. It’s volume one. You guys [BTS] are on there, obviously. And I’m actually talking about this way more than I’m supposed to, but it’s a song from my album that [BTS] sang and it’s amazing, and I’m super grateful."
In this response RM shared that "I just love this song, to which Pharrell agreed, I love it too… Everyone that hears it is like, Whoa."
Previously, BTS has collaborated with Steve Aoki, Charli XCX, Benny Blanco, and Snoop Dogg.
