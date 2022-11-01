Kourtney Kardashian coincidentally recreates Kylie Jenner’s Halloween look

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters made headlines with their epic Halloween looks this year.

However, the glam sister duo Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner sparked a debate among friends over their similar Bride of Frankenstein outfits.

The Kardashians stars look coincidentally matched as both of them donned the iconic Bride of Frankenstein look for the spooky season.

Fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars were also left shocked as if this was a planned move or if one sister copied the other's outfit.

Meanwhile, Travis Barker’s sweetheart also admitted on her Instagram Story that the outfit mishap was a mere coincidence.

Kourtney shared that she and Kylie hadn't discussed their Halloween costumes beforehand, adding on, "when you and your sisters don't discuss costumes in advance."

Earlier, Kourtney and Travis dressed up as Chucky and Bride of Chucky (aka Tiffany Valentine) for the Halloween.

On Monday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder also dropped her another look for the spooky holiday. Kylie, alongside her partner Travis Scott and their children all dressed up as angels.