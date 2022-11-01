Mountaineer Shehroze Kashif bags another Guinness title

Youngest Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif. — Instagram

The Guinness World Records has recognised Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif for the year 2023 for summiting Mount Everest and K2 at the young age of 19.



Shehroze, now 20-years-old — also known as Broad Boy, became the world’s youngest climber to summit the two highest peaks — the 8,849-metre-high Everest and 8,611-metre-high killer mountain K2 last year.

"Alhumdulilah! I have been published in the Guinness book of world records 2023! My achievement of being the youngest in the world to climb the world's tallest peaks Everest and K2 has been recognised," the young mountaineer wrote on Twitter to announce the news.

He also thanked Guinness World Records, the Karakoram Club, his family and his followers for the achievement.

This is not the first time Shehroze was included in the Guinness World Records as he was recognised in 2021 as well.

Moreover, Shehroze also became the youngest in the world to summit 10 peaks of over 8,000m as he scaled world’s 11th tallest peak, Gasherbrum-1, in August this year.

Earlier this year, Shehroze had reached on top of Kanchenjunga, Lhotse and Makalu in Nepal in less than a month before summiting Nanga Parbat.

While descending from Nanga Parbat this year, he along with partner Fazal Ali got stuck in extreme weather and lost contact at a point but both showed nerves of steel by surviving the night on the mountain and then descending on their own to Camp 1.