Shehroze youngest climber to summit 10 peaks over 8,000m

Pakistan’s young mountaineer Shehroze Kashif. Photo provided by reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s young mountaineer Shehroze Kashif has become the youngest climber in the world to summit ten peaks of over 8,000m as he scaled the world’s 11th tallest peak Gasherbrum-1 in Pakistan.

Gasherbrum-1 is 8080 metres high.



The mountaineer's father Kashif Salman has confirmed that he has reached the summit at 4:09am PKT on Friday morning.



With G-1, Shehroze has scaled all five 8-thousanders in Pakistan. He is the youngest to have done the feat.

Shehroze surpassed Britain’s Adriana Brownlee’s record of being the youngest to scale 10 peaks of 8,000m just after 12 days of her achieving the feat.



The 21-year-old British woman had achieved the feat when she reached atop K2 on 30th July.

Both Shehroze and Kashif are eyeing the record of being the youngest mountaineers to scale all 14 peaks of over 8,000m in the world.



With 10 peaks already to his credit, Shehroze is now eyeing to summit the world’s 6th highest mountain Cho Oyu (8188m), 7th highest mountain Dhaulagiri-1 (8167m) and 14th highest peak Shishapangma (8027m) this year before going to Annapurna-1 in March next year.

Shehroze is also known as “The Broad Boy”, a title he got after scaling the world’s 12 highest mountain The Broad Peak in 2019 at the age of 17.

In 2021, he became the youngest mountaineer to climb K2 at the age of 19. The same year he also scaled Mt. Everest and Manaslu.

Earlier this year, Shehroze had reached on top of Kanchenjunga, Lhotse and Makalu in Nepal in a span of less than a month before summiting Nanga Parbat.

While descending from Nanga Parbat this year, he along with partner Fazal Ali got stuck in extreme weather and lost contact at a point but both showed nerves of steel by surviving the night on the mountain and then descending at own to Camp1.

The incident, though, didn’t dent Shehroze’s confidence and he immediately returned to mountains to scale G-1 and G- in span of five days.