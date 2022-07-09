'I saw death very closely,' says mountaineer Shehroze Kashif

LAHORE: Pakistan’s record-breaking mountaineer Shehroze Kashif, who went missing while descending the summit of Nanga Parbat but later rescued by the Pakistan Army, said that he saw the death very closely
Shehroze Kashif and Fazal Ali were rescued and taken to Gilgit from Camp One of the 8,126-meter high mountain on Friday.
Speaking to the media upon arrival at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, the 20-year-old said, "The path was extremely difficult. I can't believe that I am standing in Lahore. I saw death very closely, as there were very difficult paths."
He added that the tough nights made him very big at the age of 20 as he didn't have oxygen, food, and camp.
Talking about a break and postponing his mission of summiting, he said: "I can't take a break. My goal is very important for tourism and Pakistan.”
It is pertinent to mention here that Shehroze on Tuesday broke a record by becoming the youngest mountaineer to summit Nanga Parbat, which is 8,126-meter-high and the ninth-highest peak in the world.
