Missing mountaineers Shehroze Kashif, Fazal Ali spotted on Nanga Parbat

Pakistan's youngest mountaineer Shehroze Kashif. — Instagram

LAHORE: Record-breaking mountaineer Shehroze Kashif who went missing along with Fazal Ali yesterday after summiting Nanga Parbat, are safe and seen from the basecamp while descending to Camp 3 on their own, confirmed his father Kashif Suleman.

Talking to Geo News, Kashif Suleman said, “Shehroze Kashif and Fazal Ali are seen heading towards Camp 3 from Camp 4 [on Nanga Parbat]”

Shehroze Kashif’s father complained that the authorities did not launch a search operation to rescue the record-breaking climber and his teammates.



Taking to Twitter, journalist Jamil Nagri said that climbers Sheroze Kashif and Fazal Ali are safe at Nanga Parbat. He said that police, tour operator, mountaineers and staff at base camp confirmed that the climbers started moving from Camp 3.

A day earlier, Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif, who is also the youngest in the country's climbers' community, set another record by becoming the youngest mountaineer to summit Nanga Parbat.

Nanga Parbat is the 9th highest peak in the world, and one of the 14 8-thousander mountains across the globe which scales up to 8,126 metres.

Kashif has scaled Everest, K2, Kangchenjunga, Lhotse, Makalu, Manaslu and the Broad Peak, and the Nanga Parbat was his eighth summit of an 8-thousander.

The 20-year-old mountaineer aims to claim the title of the world's youngest mountaineer to summit the 14 highest mountains.

Earlier, Salman had said that contact had been lost with his son on his return from Nanga Parbat.

In an emotional video message, Shehroze's father appealed to the government to launch a search operation to trace the mountaineer.

"He [Shehroze] is only 20-years-old. He has made big achievements and brought a good name to Pakistan," Shehroze's father said in a shaky voice.

"Is this the payback in this country?" he asked.

Meanwhile, Gilgit-Baltistan Home Secretary Iqbal Hussain had earlier confirmed lost of contact with the two mountaineers, Daily Dawn reported.

The official had said that the mountaineer duo went missing between camps 3 and 4, located at an altitude of 7,000-8,000 metres while descending the summit. He said that the GB government launched a rescue operation shortly after, while other ground rescue teams were also alerted.

He had said that helicopters would be deployed if the weather permitted.

Sharif Sadpara goes missing on Broad Peak

In another incident, Pakistani mountaineer Sharif Sadpara went missing after summiting Broad Peak, the twelfth-highest mountain in the world at 8,051 metres above sea level, confirmed his teammate Dilawar Sadpara.

As per the details, a three-member team comprising Sharif Sadpara, Dilawar Sadpara and Imtiaz Ali Sadpara went on a missing to scale Broad Peak and K2.

Dilawar Sadpara said, “Sharif Sadpara could not maintain his balance due to strong winds on the high altitude and fell on the Chinese side before disappearing.”

“It is not possible to find him from the land route,” he said and pleaded with the authorities to launch an aerial search operation.