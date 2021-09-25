Young Pakistan mountaineer Shehroze Kashif rewrites record books

ISLAMABAD: Shehroze Kashif, 19, has become Pakistan’s youngest mountaineer to scale Manaslu, the world’s eighth highest peak on Saturday morning, confirms his father.
Earlier, Shehroze Kashif had made history by scaling Mount Everest, K2, and other high mountains at such a young age.
Shehroze Kashif reached the summit of Manaslu also known as Kutang, which is the world’s eighth highest peak at a height of 8,163 metres above the sea level today morning.
After scaling Manaslu, Shehroze Kashif has become the world’s youngest mountaineer to scale three mountains higher than 8,000 metres in just five months.
Talking to journalists, his father Kashif Suliman confirmed that Shehroze Kashif has successfully scaled Manaslu. He said that Kashif was fully fit and will return to the base camp within two days.
Meanwhile, Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan congratulated Shehroze Kashif for scaling the world’s eighth highest mountain and making the nation proud. “Shehroze Kashif has made an unprecedented example of bravery at such a young age,” said the minister.
On July 27, Shehroze Kashif had become the youngest Pakistani to reach the summit of K2.
Met department forecast rains and thundershowers in several areas of the Karachi tomorrow
"China has reservations on security, but we have begun work to address them," federal minister says
Daniel revealed he spied on Pakistan at RAW's behest in the '90s and was caught by Pakistani security forces
Protesting students demand government to restore previous procedure of MDCAT test
Federal ministers, advisers, and special assistants will attend the meeting
The country’s COVID-19 positivity rate now stands at 4.89%.