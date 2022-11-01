Brian Austin Green dishes on his co-parenting relationship with Megan Fox

File Footage

Brian Austin Green got candid about his co-parenting relationship with ex-wife Megan Fox revaling that they do not fight over time with the kids.

During an interview with E! News, The Beverly Hills 90210 star said he and the Jennifer’s Body actor co-parent their three kids, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, “really well together.”

"And we don't fight over time with the kids. We try and alternate holidays between Christmas Day, Christmas Eve,” he added.

Green continued: "But we're open to things changing. I'm very aware of—and so is she—that our schedules are insane.”

“So when we do get time, cherish it. It's an amazing thing and we support the other parent having time,” the actor shared.

He was then asked where he feels that people usually make mistakes when it comes to co-parenting their kids.

"People make the mistake of going into separation, worrying about not affecting the kids,” he replied "But I don't think that's possible. I don't think it's possible to separate and have it not affect the kids."



