Henry Cavill eyes more inspiring Superman in next DC films

Henry Cavill eyes more inspiring Superman in the next DC films

Henry Cavill looks forward to a more inspiring than previously brooding Superman in the upcoming DC instalments.

During an interview with ScreenRant, "There is so much in the way of conversations to be had. Obviously, I have a very close connection to the character,” Cavill said when asked about coming back as the superhero.

“There is something extraordinarily special about him; extraordinarily special about his capacity to give and to love. I don’t mean romantically; I mean his love for Earth and for the people who live here, and to make people feel powerful — to make people feel like Superman themselves.”

“I have plenty of desires for this, of course, which will be discussed more in time. But the most important thing, which I will be aiming for, is for the audience to leave the cinema and to feel like they can fly, to feel like they can protect, and to feel like they want to give to everyone else. That would be my goal,” Cavill added.

Previously, in the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the British actor said there is “a bright future ahead for the character” and added, “I’m so excited to tell a story with an enormously joyful Superman.”



