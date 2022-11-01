Prince Andrew shows no sign of sadness after receiving fresh backlash

Prince Andrew was all smiles as he enjoyed horse ride in Windsor after facing fresh backlash from the public.
The Duke of York has been voted least popular senior royal due to his links with disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
The 62-year-old royal, who frequently spots on horseback trotting through the greenery near the Royal residence, flashed a broad smile and he chuckled to himself while in the saddle.
Sara Ferguson's ex-husband showed little sign of any sadness - or perhaps knowledge - of a poll this weekend in which he was voted the nation's least favourite royal.
