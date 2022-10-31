Jon Oliver mocks Kristen Stewart over her ‘general vibe’: Read

Jon Oliver recently took an ‘absurd’ dig at Twilight star Kristen Stewart on his show Last Week Tonight on Sunday.



During his show, the late-night host addressed the topic of bail reform as he showed a clip of Dermot Shea, New York’s police commissioner, stating that “loose bail reform laws are the cause of a recent crime wave, a claim that denied his recent comments”.

Oliver asked, “Well, which is it, Dermot? Are the numbers not dramatic, or is bail reform 100 per cent leading to more shootings?”

“Because those things are mutually exclusive,” he commented.

The host then mentioned The Underwater actress Stewart to underline his point.

“The only place where ‘not dramatic’ and ‘100 per cent’ can exist at the same time is in Kristen Stewart’s whole general vibe,” quipped Oliver.

The show’s host added, “She’s giving it her all, but she’s also giving us absolutely nothing. It’s totally amazing.”

Meanwhile, the comedian’s bizarre joke about the actress were not appreciated by the viewers.

A few even took to Twitter and called it “absurd”.

“That’s Academy Award Nominee Kristen Stewart to you,” said another fan.