Helen Skelton suffers property SETBACK: Deets inside

Helen Skelton is facing a property setback as she has seen her TV company halve in value in the past year.

The Countryfile presenter, 39, started her firm Skelton Productions Limited, to manage income from her television work, and despite having assets of £434,000, now owes £265,000 to creditors.



It comes just weeks after it was revealed that a property firm The Strictly Come Dancing star set up with her husband Richie has been threatened with closure after it failed to file legally required accounts.

According to Companies House documents, Skelton Productions Limited, owned entirely by Helen, saw it's worth slide from £348,305 to £168,960 in the 12 months to October last year.

While the business still has healthy assets of nearly £434,000, including £378,195 in cash, it owes creditors £265,818, reducing its overall worth.

The document shows that in 2021, she paid £37,350 in Corporation Tax – so her income was around five times that sum, but in the previous 12-month period, she paid the tax office £94,039, meaning she earned more than £470,000.

Helen previously appeared downcast after discovering ex-husband Richie Myler is having a baby with new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill.