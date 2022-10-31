Prince Harry blasted for ‘lying through her teeth money from lies’

File Footage

Prince Harry is currently under fire for ‘constantly lying’ and ‘outright pedaling’ their titles.



Royal author Tom Bower issued these insights in his interview with Express UK.

Mr Bower began by accusing the couple of ‘peddling’ their royal titles for their own personal gain, in the wake of a back and forth with King Charles.

He was even quoted telling the outlet, “They are making their money out lying.”

It all went downhill from there, once royal historian Tessa Dunlop entered the discussion and had a heated debate with Mr Bower over it all.

While Mr Bower promised he ‘never lied’ about anything in his boks, Mr Dunlop weighed in by questioning, “Never? and the people you talk to don't lie.”

Mr Bower even referenced Meghan Markle during the course of his chat and branded her antics “unforgivable” before admitted, “Meghan came to Britain with one purpose only, to elevate her prestige and her position and her celebrity.”

“She got here, she didn't want to act the role that she volunteered to do, and then she went out, back to America, and sought to destroy the family.”

“And I think if they want to destroy the Royal Family, which is what I think is in their book, then they shouldn't be allowed to parade as royals.”