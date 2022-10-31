Which team will make first pick in PSL 8 players' draft 2023?

A representational image of the setup of PSL 2022. — PCB/File

LAHORE: Following a random draw on Monday, it was decided Defending champions Lahore Qalandars will make the first pick in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 players' draft.



As per the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), all six franchises' representatives took part in the draw held today.



Followed by Qalandars' first pick, the winners of the 2019 edition, Quetta Gladiators, and 2021 champions, Multan Sultans, will have second and third picks respectively. The fourth and fifth picks will be done by 2020 winners Karachi Kings and two-time champions (2016 and 2018) Islamabad United.

Peshawar Zalmi, who won the first final of the HBL PSL to be played in Pakistan in 2017, will make the sixth pick.

The next 17 rounds were decided through a special statistical tool.

Usman Wahla, PSL 8 Tournament Director: “We have set small milestones for our flagship event and pick order for PSL 2023 was one of the targets. This has set the tone for this year’s player draft as the teams will now have absolute clarity on their turn and how they will make the best use of their chances to pick players for one of the most gruelling and fiercely-contested leagues.

“Player Registration window for foreign players is also open and we are receiving encouraging responses, which is a testament to the reputation of the PSL and how much the top players want to be part of it.

“Next year’s event will be staged at four venues – Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan - and we are working extremely hard to not only deliver this event according to its stature and reputation but also introduce a few initiatives to make the event more spectator-friendly.”

Further details about the PSL 2023 player draft will be announced in due course.