Kate Middleton 'scolded' by Camilla over Princess Charlotte's behaviour

file footage

Princess Charlotte, the only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, reportedly got her mother in trouble with the new Queen Consort Camilla at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

The seven-year-old Princess Charlotte attended her great grandmother’s state funeral on September 19 with her older brother Prince George, and the two’s antics reportedly left their step-grandmother Camilla feeling annoyed.

According to a MyLondon report, Charlotte and George took part in the late monarch’s historic funeral procession and as they reached the Welling Arch in Westminster, the young prince appeared to pinch his sister Charlotte.

Princess Charlotte then turned around to give Prince George a good angry stare after yelling out in pain, and then turned around again mouthing the words ‘Ow!’

This exchange between the two young royals reportedly left Camilla annoyed, who appeared to frown and turn to their mother, the new Princess of Wales Kate, pointed to Charlotte and told Kate, “Take her!”

While Queen Camilla appeared less than amused by Prince George and Princess Charlotte, their aunt Meghan Markle reportedly found them cute, giving them a smile.