Khloe Kardashian set to keep her dating options open: Report

Khloe Kardashian is keeping an open mind in the search for her next partner, as per ET.

"Khloe is keeping her options open regarding dating; a source tells ET.

"She hasn't fully moved on from everything that's happened with Tristan, but she is really focused on their relationship as a family and doesn't want to rush and bring another man into the picture at this point."

The reality star got the back of her family, who are involved in setting her up.

"Her friends and family are always trying to set her up, but they're also respectful of her boundaries and realize that right now is not necessarily the time," the source adds.

The Kardashian star, who ended relating with the basketball player in 2021, welcomed their child through a surrogate with Thompson in August. However, the couple is not together, and the due is still very supportive of each other.

"Khloe and Tristan are cordial. They still support one another and want to be the best parents," the source says. "Their communication is relatively fluid. They try to be communicative for the sake of their family. Tristan is very involved when it comes to his dad's duties. There is still a lot of rebuilding and trust that needs to take place, but they're handling this newfound transition pretty well."

Moreover, Khloe has been laser-focused on the upbringing of her 4-year-old daughter, True.

"Khloe is busy as a mom of two. She's focusing on her baby and the bond that she and her family are sharing with him at this time," the source adds. "She's feeling more settled in her routine, and it helps that True loves being a big sister. True dreamed of being an older sister, and she is so proud to hold that title. The connection between Khloe and her kids is very organic and loving."