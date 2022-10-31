Every memorable character from Netflix 'From Scratch' unveiled: Full List

Netflix newly released show, From Scratch, already has many viewers reaching for their tissues as the limited series takes them on an emotional journey.

Based on Tembi Locke’s memoir, From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home, the show is a heartrending story of loss and resilience. It follows the story of Amy Wheeler who falls in love with a Sicilian chef while she was on an educational programme in Italy. The pair is faced with many challenges owing to their different backgrounds and an impending tragedy that awaits them.

According to Marie Claire, “The show has quickly become beloved for its depictions of romantic, familial, and parental love, and it will make you cry tears of joy and tears of heartbreak in equal measure.”

Before one begins their roller coaster of emotions with the limited series, it’s only fair to meet the stellar cast, the brilliant Black and Italian actors, of From Scratch.

Zoe Saldaña as Amahle ‘Amy’ Wheeler

Amy, who is based on the memoir's author Locke, is a loving daughter and sister who was raised in Houston, Texas.

Eugenio Mastrandrea as Lino Ortolano



Chef Lino is the son of a family of Sicilian farmers, who strayed from the family business to work as a professional chef.

Danielle Deadwyler as Zora Wheeler



Amy's older and supportive sister Zora. She is a schoolteacher who lets Amy and Lino stay with her when they move to Los Angeles.

Keith David as Herschel Wheeler



Amy and Zora's father Herschel is a proud Texas cowboy, who wants Amy to follow in his footsteps with a stable law career.

Kellita Smith as Lynn Wheeler



Amy and Zora's mother Lynn, who is devoted mother even though she may not always agree with her daughters.

Judith Scott as Maxine Wheeler



Amy and Zora's stepmother Maxine has been married to Herschel since he and Lynn divorced when they were young.

Lucia Sardo as Filomena Ortolano



Lino's mother Filomena keeps with the traditions of her small, tight-knit Sicilian community and reluctantly follows her husband's wishes.

Paride Benassai as Giacomo Ortolano



Lino's father Giacomo is a proud Sicilian farmer who is disappointed with his son for not taking over the family business.

Isla Colbert as Idalia



Idalia is the sweet and adorable seven-year-old adopted daughter of Amy and Lino.



