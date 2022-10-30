Netflix shakes hands with 'John Wick' director for 'Black Samurai': Everything to know so far

Netflix has taken John Wick director on board to direct its new movie Black Samurai, based on Marc Olden's books.

Black Samurai is going to be helmed by Chad Stahelski, who is famous for directing John Wick, starring Keanu Reeves, and Day Shift, starring Jamie Foxx.

According to What's on Netflix, the script for the movie is penned by Leigh Dana Jackson, who has written for Netflix before, in Raising Dion and Foundation.

Director Stahelski is also going to produce alongside Jason Spitz and Alex Young for 87Eleven Entertainment and John Schoenfelder and Russell Ackerman for Addictive Pictures.

Diane Crafford will be the executive producer along with Liza Fleissig and Andre Gaines.

There are total eight books in Marc Olden’s series, Black Samurai is likely to be based on the first book.

As of now, there is no confirmation of the cast. The movie is in the pre-production stage, hence no details have been revealed yet.