Princess Diana Priest upset with 'The Crown': 'We all know what happened'

Princess Diana's Priest does not want Netflix to play her death scene on the upcoming season of The Crown.

Father Yves-Marie Clochard-Bossuet, who also recited Dianna's final rites, spoke to The Mail on Sunday this week and described the scene as "voyeuristic and cruel."



"It's crass, and it's certainly not necessary. Netflix are being voyeuristic."

He then slammed "commercially driven" Netflix for bringing out controversy to for profitable gains.

He added: "We all know the facts of what happened... there is no need to produce new images of this terrible event."

Princess Diana passed died in a car crash alongside boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed in Paris 1997.