Juhi Chawla complains about 'stench' in South Mumbai

Juhi Chawla vented her frustration on Twitter over the offensive stench in South Mumbai, where she resides. According to Juhi, who was quoted by Hindustan Times, it is like living in a sewer.
Juhi wrote that she has been experiencing a 'stench' in the air in South Mumbai for the past couple of days and asked if others felt the same too.
Juhi wrote in her tweet, "Has anyone noticed … there is a STENCH in the air in Mumbai …??? Earlier one could smell this while driving past the khaadis ( almost stagnant polluted water bodies near Worli and Bandra, Mithi river ) now it’s all across South Mumbai … that & a strange chemical polluted air……….day and night ……..it’s like we’re living in a sewer …"
Meanwhile, on the work front, Juhi recently made her OTT debut with the web show Hush Hush. The show stars Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna and Shahana Goswami alongside Juhi.
