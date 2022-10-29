Kanye West, ex-wife Kim Kardashian spotted at kids' basketball game: Photos

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were spotted co-parenting their son Saint at his basketball game as they are reportedly working on a child custody and property settlement amid the rapper's downfall over anti-Semitic remarks.

The Donda rapper was seen donning his signature derelict style as he arrived at the children's sporting event in Calabasas, California on Friday night.

Meanwhile, his estranged wife Kim, 42, looked stunning as she was also seen arriving at the gymnasium separately as she also came to support the kids as the duo share daughters North, nine, Chicago, four, and sons Saint, six, and Psalm, three.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Kim seemed to be having a blast bonding with her children as the eldest daughter North sat in her lap in the stands.

The Kardashians star donned a relatively low-key look as while arriving at the game as she sported a baggy black jacket over florescent yellow mini dress and black flip-flop sandals.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Ye was also seen speaking with the photographers after his daughter's game and reportedly discussed the recent events with Adidas, his George Floyd comments, and anti-Semitic comments.

The conversation reportedly ended with Ye leading the paparazzi in a prayer.

This comes as divorce attorneys are working together to hammer out a child custody and property settlement to avoid a scheduled December trial, reported TMZ on Thursday.



