David Beckham ‘in awe’ of how well Victoria Beckham handled Nicola Peltz rift

David Beckham loved how well his wife Victoria Beckham handled her rumoured feud with daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz.



The former Manchester United star and his fashion designer wife are “closer than ever” following the headline-making tensions between Victoria and Nicola.

“David is in awe of how his wife has handled everything, and it makes him love her all the more,” a source told Closer Magazine.

Even after attending Victoria’s fashion show in Paris, there still seems to be some animosity from Nicola towards her mother-in-law as she flatly refused to celebrate Christmas with the Beckhams.

However, this feud has turned out to be good for Posh Spice as her relationship with David has become stronger as he’s doing everything to help her get past this.

“In a way, the Nicola feud has actually been a really good thing for the family,” the insider revealed.

“It made them all come together – and has actually given Vic and David’s marriage a boost – and saved them from squabbling over small things.

“They’ve all rallied around Victoria and love her more for how she’s handled it all with such dignity,” the source shared.

“It’s made them very vocal about family values, what it means to be a Beckham and how important they are to each other.”