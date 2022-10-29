Skylar Grey shares chilling piano cover for Eminem’s Lose Yourself 20th anniversary

Marking the 20th anniversary of Eminem’s Lose Yourself, Skylar Grey shared a magical piano cover of the song via Instagram.

Skylar has collaborated with Slim Shady on more than 14 songs, the first one being Dr. Dre’s I Need A Doctor.

Eminem unveiled a deluxe edition of his influential studio album 8 Mile to commemorate 20 years since its release. The record doubled as the soundtrack to the 2002 drama film of the same name, which starred him and was loosely based on his life.

The rapper had announced the news via an Instagram post. The promo clip was captioned as “You signed me up to battle?!??” 8 Mile expanded edition out now- link in bio #8Mile20”

This extended edition is the rapper’s third release this year.

Under the video, fans were left awestruck on the beautiful rendition and gushed in the comment section.



“Skylar you are magic [teary emoji] goosebumps,” wrote one fan.

“I love this so much! Eminem is my favorite artist [red heart]”, wrote another.

Another commended the singer on her piano skills. “Sounds like, it comes straight out of you're soul in you're hands and than in this piano (sic)”

Some couldn’t get enough of it. “I've been listening on repeat since you posted lol”

One eager fan was rooting for long-time collaborators for a new version of the song. “we need this version with you and @eminem (sic)”

In the past, Skylar has credited Em for having her back during a dark period in her life. She also attributed her musical success to the rapper’s support.

“I want to take this moment to publicly express my gratitude for Marshall and everything he has done for me in the past 10 years,” she wrote on her social media. She added that the rapper extended his support to her not only with collabs but he also featured her on his tours.

The singer also shared that Slim Shady was more than “a collaborator, a mentor, or a friend… he’s family.”

"From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU Marshall… for all of the incredible opportunities, and for always having my back… I am forever indebted to you. Love you so much homie (sic)”