Letitia Wright honours Chadwick Boseman at 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Premiere

Letitia Wright attended the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel to Marvel Studios' Black Panther, in Los Angeles, per PEOPLE.

The actress, 28, who plays Shuri, little sister of T'Challa/Black Panther – honoured her late friend Chadwick Boseman at the premiere as she wore a suit similar to Boseman’s from the 2018 Academy Awards.

According to the outlet, Wright’s wore a black Alexander McQueen suit from the spring summer 2023 pre-collection. Observant fans likely noticed that the back crystal harness and cutaway waist on the jacket resembled the now-iconic Givenchy Couture suit that Boseman wore in 2018.

Wright also pulled off the signature ‘Wakanda forever’ pose, crossing two arms against her chest and standing proudly, reminiscent of her late on-screen sibling.

The on-screen brother and sister duo shared a close bond together. Wright previously expressed her grief, following the death of Boseman in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer.

During a conversation on The Playlist Podcast Network, she shared that it was hard for her to go back to filming knowing that her on-screen brother wouldn’t be there. “It was hard for me to imagine being on set without my brother. It was something I was battling for months.”

Moreover, the actress also told Page Six last month that Boseman was like a sibling to her in real life, too. “Chad will follow me everywhere I go, he’s my brother [and] he will be with me forever.”

Other members of the crew also paid homage to Boseman. Director Ryan Coogler wore a chain that had a pendant emblazoned with a picture of Boseman.

Actress Janeshia Adams-Ginyard, who plays a member of the elite Wakandan warrior group the Dora Milaje, covered her entire body in paint, which included an illustration of Boseman's face on her back.