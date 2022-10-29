Madonna posts racy snaps on Instagram Story, sets internet ablaze

Madonna has taken the internet by storm as she dropped a series of racy snaps on her social media account on Friday.

The Queen of Pop went topless in latest pictures, posted on her Instagram Stories. In the shared images, the 64-year-old singer donned gold shorts and fishnet stockings as she posed for the camera.

Madonna captioned the pictures, “Went from Candy to Money,” which was also strategically placed on the image.

The Grammy-winning singer’s latest snaps came just days after she celebrated the 30th anniversary of her controversial 1992 Sex book last Friday.

She also shared a statement on her Instagram Story, “Thirty years ago I published a book called S.E.X. in addition to photos of me naked. There were photos of men kissing men, woman [sic] kissing woman, and me kissing everyone," she started.

"I also wrote about my sexual fantasies and shared my point of view about sexuality in an ironic way."