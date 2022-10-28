Disney debuts 1st plus-size heroine in a powerful film ‘Reflect’

Disney introduced the first plus-size heroine for a powerful short film about body dysmorphia.

In the company's 85-year history of making movies, plus-size characters have only ever featured in the roles of villains or extras - and fans are full of praise for the change.

The film, entitled Reflect, follows the story of a young plus-size ballet dancer named Bianca, 'who battles her own reflection, overcoming doubt and fear by channeling her inner strength, grace, and power.'

Directed by Hillary Bradfield, the film is part of the second series of Short Circuit - a series of experimental short films.

The animation has left fans in tears, with one viewer penning that she wished the film had been made when she was a child.

She tweeted: '16 year old me needed this Disney short before I quit ballet because I didn’t want to be the fat girl in class anymore. I’m glad little ones will have this. 10/10 for Reflect!'

Other viewers shared: 'I saw this Disney short called Reflect and it emotionally tore me up. It’s about a little plus size girl doing ballet and the mirrors start to swallow her up because of her body insecurity but she destroys them by dancing anyway.'