Khloe Kardashian poses with daughter True, niece Dream during spooky night out

Khloe Kardashian had a fun-filled time on Thursday night as she took her daughter True and niece Dream to 'Haunt O' Ween in Los Angeles.
The 38-year-old reality television personality and her girls were seen coordinating costumes this year by dressing up as adorable cats.
Complete with fuzzy black cat ears and painted-on whiskers, the trio looked adorable for their spooky night out.
Khloe's golden blonde hair was secured in place with her cat ears and tumbled down her chest in softly curled strands.
Khloe documented the fun-filled evening on her Instagram Story. Dream is the only daughter of Khloe's younger brother Rob Kardashian and his ex-fiancee Blac Chyna.
Khloe shares four-year-old True, as well as a newborn son, with ex Tristan Thompson. They welcomed their second child via surrogate in July.
