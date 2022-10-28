Prince Harry warned of 'damages' to family if 'Spare' is released

Prince Harry is warned upcoming memoir can damage 'his own family.'

The Duke of Sussex is all set to drop his book in 2023 and Conservative politician Susan Hall is worried about the impact it will have on the royal family.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Ms Hall began: "If the rumours about the content of the book are to be believed, it could damage his own family.

"Families are very precious and he may well wish that he had kept 'his' truth - 'his' being in the inverted commas because Meghan Markle is always going on about her truth.

"I certainly wish he would finally grow up and realise that he should not bite the hand that fed him."

Ms Hall wrote on Twitter: "If it’s as bad as some predict then I hope his titles will be removed from him and his wife. He has earnt off the back of our Royal Family for long enough."