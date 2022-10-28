Prince Harry using Princess Diana’s death for clout to avoid memoir criticism

File Footage

Prince Harry has just come under fire for allegedly using Princess Diana’s death as a smokescreen to dodge the backlash he’ll receive from the memoir, all while throwing his dad ‘under the bus’.

This claim has been made by royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton.

He made the claims in his most recent interview with the Mail Online.

In the new piece he began by admitting, “As ever, Harry is being highly strategic by using the grief over the death of his mother Princess Diana in a bid to shield him from criticism for what the consequences of the book will really be.”

“But what about the grief his father is currently experiencing after the passing of his own mother?”

“How cruel do you have to be to pile further stress on the man at such a difficult time as he tries to embrace his new role as king while also planning his coronation?”

“I can't be the only one who feels increasingly uncomfortable about the way Harry seems comfortable with the commoditisation of his grief over Diana,” he also added before concluding.