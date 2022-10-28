What to expect from Prince Harry's book 'Spare'?

The publisher of Prince Harry's upcoming memoir has announced the details.
The book comes out just a day after Kate Middleton's birthday next year.
In a statement, the Penguin Random House said the memoir titled "Spare" is Prince Harry’s raw, unflinching [story]. . . Full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”
The book will be available in 16 languages.
Below is the full statement:
