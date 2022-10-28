 
close
Friday October 28, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

What to expect from Prince Harry's book 'Spare'?

What to expect from Prince Harry's book 'Spare'?

By Web Desk
October 28, 2022
What to expect from Prince Harrys book Spare?

The publisher of Prince Harry's upcoming memoir has announced the details.

The book comes out just a day after Kate Middleton's birthday next year.

In a statement, the Penguin Random House said the memoir titled "Spare" is Prince Harry’s raw, unflinching [story]. . . Full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

The book will be available in 16 languages.

Below is the full statement: 

What to expect from Prince Harrys book Spare?
What to expect from Prince Harrys book Spare?