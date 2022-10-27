Pakistan's Shan Masood raises his bat after passing 50 runs during the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on October 23, 2022. — AFP/File

PERTH: Pakistan cricket team's top order batter Shan Masood Thursday said he was disappointed at not being able to stand till the end and finish the match for the team after his side was beaten by Zimbabwe in the ICC T20 World Cup match.



After the match, Shan told journalists that he takes responsibility for not being able to finish the game for his team.

“I was trying to play ball by ball. I think I was in a decent position to finish the game and take it upon myself, these are the games you should win for your country, especially when you’re the last standing batter and I am very disappointed.

"It was a funny way to get out but I take responsibility for not being able to finish the game,” he said about his innings.

Shan scored 44 off 38 before being stumped by Chakabva off Sikandar Raza.

Pakistan's Shan Masood (R) plays a shot as Zimbabwe's wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva watches during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe in Perth on October 27, 2022. — AFP/File

The top-order batter said that losing two matches after coming so close is demoralising for the team and the only way to lift the team’s morale is to come back to the ground on Sunday and give our best.

“We made mistakes in all three departments, Zimbabwe batted well in the first three overs and scored against decent bowling, you have to appreciate the opponent as well.

"I think while batting we were in control till the 13th over, the game was straight forward but we just lost. We have three games in our hands, we have to do well, yes we have to depend on others’ results as well but that’s the beauty of sports,” he said.

“Each point in the tournament is very important especially when you’re placed alongside tough teams like South Africa, India and Bangladesh. The thing that we have in our hand is our next three games where we have to do well,” he said.

Shan said that Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are two important batters for Pakistan and their runs are always important for the team.

“We shouldn’t talk about fixing things that are going well. Babar and Rizwan are the two main batters of the team and in the last two games we have seen how important their runs are for the squad,” he said.

“Today we didn’t do well as a batting unit. We made some mistakes, we will sit back and review that and try not to repeat them,” he concluded.